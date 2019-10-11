Gwinnett County police looking for caregiver, patient

A Georgia family turns to police after they said a personal care operator allegedly denied them an opportunity to visit the facility where there loved one was housed.

Richetta Henderson, the daughter, says she does not know the whereabouts of her mom, Linda Kimble.

Kimble, at only 59, suffers from dementia and other ailments. She had been undergoing treatment at the Eastside Medical Center in Snellville. Henderson said they were given a referral to a home opertated by 50-year-old Kishia Mitchell. A first meeting was set up at a restaurant. The daughter said it initially sounded promising that her mom would recieve quality supervision -- 24-hour care.

But then something unusual happened. The daughter said she was never able to arrange a site visit. Henderson said she got repeated excuses about her mom being outside the facility, on trips and such.

This went on from late summer to late September when the operator did not even meet up to receive a first check for Kimble's care.

Ultimately, the daughter said, the caregiver told her a new owner had taken over responsibility for her mother. And that lack of specific information led the family to bring in Gwinnett County police. Authorities said they are looking for the patient as well as Mitchell. There is an outstanding warrant on Mitchell for something unrelated to the Kimble matter.

Police describe Kimble as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact the GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).