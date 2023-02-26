Police searching for missing 70-year-old Atlanta man with dementia

article

The DeKalb County Police is asking for the public and all precincts to be on the lookout for a missing Atlanta man who suffers from dementia. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Jesse Smith, 70, was last seen late Tuesday evening on Brannen Road in southeast Atlanta. Police said he was wearing a gray t-shirt with vertical stripes, gray sweatpants, a black stocking cap on his head and red/white/blue sneakers.

Smith was described as a Black male, 5-feet-6-inches tall, about 212 pounds with brown eyes and black/gray hair in a low-cut.

Police believe Smith might be on foot. Anyone who sees him or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the DeKalb County Police at 770-724-7710.