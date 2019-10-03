Scooter rider badly hurt in crash

Atlanta police are investigating a crash Thursday afternoon that left a scooter rider badly injured. The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Piedmont Ave. and Ponce de Leon Ave., police said.

Car hits scooter at Piedmont Ave. and Ponce de Leon Ave. in Atlanta (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Officers said a man riding a scooter was struck by a vehicle. The driver of that vehicle remained at the scene of the crash.

When officers arrived, the scooter rider was lying on the ground unconscious. He was taken to Grady Hospital for treatment.

Accident investigators are looking into what happened.

A series of accidents involving e-scooters has led Atlanta officials to consider new limits on scooters in the city. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms recently unveiled plans to make some city streets safer for scooters and bicycles by expanding dedicated lanes for their use.