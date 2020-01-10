School officials: Forest Park High School placed on lock down due to nearby police activity
Police activity near Forest Park High School caused the school to be placed on a lock down Friday.
A warrant was being served at a nearby home by the Clayton County deputies, according to Lake City Police.
Deputies were seen searching a home located at 1223 Trahlyta Terrace in Lake City.
Authorities confirmed to FOX 5, one man was taken into custody.
According to a Clayton County Schools spokesperson, protocol was being followed when Forest Park High School was placed on a level 1 lockdown because of the nearby police activity in the area.
The scene was cleared Friday afternoon.
Details surrounding the warrant were not immediately available.