Saying thank you: 'We are Hall County Strong'

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is saying thank you to the community after the death of Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon.

Dixon was killed in the line of duty in July.

Since then, deputies said the community began bolstering the department and Dixon’s family in several ways.

Fundraisers, donations, cards, flags, letters and more.

That's why deputies posted these signs throughout the county to say thanks.

The underlying message "We are Hall County Strong."