Say Yes to the Prom tour offers students chance to shop for clothes and more

Warner Bros. Discovery brought TLC's Say Yes to the Prom tour stopped in Atlanta on Monday. Hundreds of Atlanta students were able to do some early prom shopping.

The experience included a selection of on-trend dresses and thousands of shoes and accessories from Macy’s, as well as custom tuxedo fittings and trend-forward menswear rentals provided by Men’s Wearhouse.

Cosmetics were donated by Glamnetic, Glamlite, and Lottie London, and L’Oréal USA donated thousands of products including fragrances, makeup, and cosmetic tools for hair and makeup consultations from established CNN stylists.

Monte Durham, host of TLC's "Say Yes to the Dress," was at the event along with Adria Alpert Romm, Chief People and Culture Officer for Warner Bros.

More students will have the opportunity to shop for a complete prom look on Tuesday.