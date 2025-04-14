Savannah Bananas hit the big leagues with '60 Minutes' spotlight

The Brief The Savannah Bananas were featured on 60 Minutes after the Masters, showcasing their rise to national fame. Known for blending baseball with entertainment, the team recently performed at Truist Park in Atlanta. Their upcoming games in Savannah are sold out, continuing their streak of packed stadiums nationwide.



The Savannah Bananas, known for their unique blend of baseball and showmanship, are gaining international attention after being featured on 60 Minutes Sunday night.

What we know:

The story aired following the Masters Tournament and highlighted how the team transformed from a wild idea into a national sensation, performing in sold-out Major League Baseball and NFL stadiums across the country. With choreographed dances, on-field acrobatics, and fan-friendly antics, the Bananas have redefined the game and drawn record-breaking crowds.

Image 1 of 43 ▼ Savana Bananas and Party Animals at Truist Park. Photo by Joyce Lupiani/FOX 5 Atlanta

What's next:

Atlanta fans got a taste of the action last month when the team played at Truist Park. Their next stop is back home in Savannah this Thursday—but, as usual, tickets are completely sold out.

