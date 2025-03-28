Savannah Bananas bring banana ball to Truist Park for first time

The Savannah Bananas are swinging into Truist Park for the first time this weekend, bringing their viral brand of baseball and nonstop entertainment to Atlanta fans.

Known for their over-the-top antics, choreographed dance routines, and a unique take on the sport dubbed "Banana Ball," the exhibition team has built a massive following far beyond their Savannah roots. Since launching in 2016, the Bananas have taken their show on the road, performing in stadiums across the country and selling out venues like Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, where they played before more than 80,000 fans earlier this month.

SAVANNAH COMES TO ATLANTA

This weekend’s games at Truist Park are part of the Bananas’ 2024 World Tour. The fun begins Saturday with pregame events starting at 2 p.m. and the main event at 6:30 p.m. Sunday’s festivities kick off at 11 a.m., with the game scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

The pregame experience includes the fan-favorite "Before the Peel Show," a high-energy kickoff featuring appearances from players, mascots, cast members, and surprise guests. Music, dancing, and interactive fun make it a must-see part of the day for fans of all ages. Early merchandise openings will also give fans a chance to snag exclusive Bananas and Party Animals gear on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. and again on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

Getting a ticket to see the Bananas is no easy feat. The team operates on a lottery-based system held months in advance, and it boasts a waiting list of more than one million fans. While resale tickets may be available, fans are advised to buy only through reputable sources and beware of scams.

Weather could play a role in the weekend’s festivities. The National Weather Service predicts a slight chance of showers Saturday afternoon and a 50% chance of rain and possible thunderstorms on Sunday.

MORE ABOUT THE PLAYERS

Several members of the Savannah Bananas team are from Georgia, including Jake Skole and Austin Krzeminski (above video).

Skole is a former first round MLB draft pick (2010) and played football for the University of Georgia. Krzeminski attended Belmont University and then played for several AAA before joining the Bananas as a pitcher. Both players are from Roswell.

Bananas pitcher Andy Archer is a native of Peachtree Corners and played at Georgia Tech, Bill Leroy hails from Dublin, DR Meadows is from Vidalia, and Kyle Luigs is from Richmond Hill.

Dakota Albritton (Stilts) is from Ellaville, Jared Donalson is from Dawson and color commentator Josh Talevski is also from Georgia.

ANOTHER WAY TO SEE PLAYERS

Courtesy of Dunkin

Savannah Banana and Party Animal players will also stop by Dunkin' at 2022 Powers Ferry Road from 9 to 11 a.m. March 29 to serve orders, sign autographs, and treat guests to free giveaways. Additionally, Dunkin' of Atlanta will surprise a local Children's Healthcare of Atlanta patient and their family with tickets to Saturday's game.

DUNKIN' SURPRISES HOSPITAL STAFF WITH TICKETS

Earlier this week, Dunkin' stopped by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to treat the staff to a well-deserved coffee break from the Dunkin' Community Cruiser and surprised 30 child life specialists at the Arthur Blank campus with a pair of tickets to the upcoming Savannah Banana games at Truist Park.

Courtesy of Dunkin

UPCOMING BANANAS CRUISE

If you are a diehard fan, you might be interested in the 4-day "Bananaland at Sea" cruise scheduled for Feb. 9 through 13 from Tampa, Florida, to Cozumel, Mexico.

The Savannah Bananas, Party Animals, Firefighters, and Texas Tailgaters will make the cruise an unforgettable experience.

Fares start at $1,150 per person for an interior cabin. Payment plans are available starting at just $100 down. Get early access to the best available cabins by joining the Bananaland at Sea presale! Click here to sign up for information.