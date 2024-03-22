Savannah Bananas cancel Friday night game, reschedule game for Saturday afternoon

article

The Savannah Bananas have announced they are canceling tonight's game at Coolray Field in Gwinnett County because of expected bad weather.

The baseball team known for silly rules, trick plays, dancing and banana ball is in metro Atlanta for 3 games as part of its 2024 World Tour.

The team says that there will be two games on Saturday instead.

They are in the process of notifying ticketholders for tonight's game.

All 3 games are officially sold out, although there are tickets to be found through resellers.

If you weren't lucky to get tickets this weekend, they are also playing/performing in 3 cities within driving distance – Nashville, Jacksonville and Savannah.