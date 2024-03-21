Atlanta weather forecast shows widespread rain, isolated thunderstorms for first weekend of spring

Georgians are in for an active stretch of weather for the first weekend of spring, as Atlanta braces for widespread rain, isolated thunderstorms and flash flooding from a potent storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico.

Stormy weather will head east on Friday as the disturbance pushes off the Texas coast Thursday night and emerges into the Gulf of Mexico, where it will strengthen into a potent storm.

This new area of low pressure in the Gulf and the aforementioned disturbance will work together to bring areas of heavy rain into Georgia.

For metro Atlanta, overcast skies will begin Friday with minimal rain. The cloud cover will actually keep temperatures higher than they have been at the start of the day, but that is deceptive as temperatures may never get out of the 50s due to the rain.

"It is going to be a cool, wet, and raw kind of day, especially when you factor in what is going to be a gusty east wind to go with this rain," said FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Joanne Feldman.

Thunderstorms will begin firing up Friday afternoon in Georgia as additional moisture gets pulled in off the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the National Weather Service, severe weather is not expected at this time. Most of the area should see rainfall totals between 1 and 2.5 inches.

The rain continues Friday night and through Saturday, with a break later Saturday afternoon.

If you have outdoor activities planned for the first half of the weekend, you may want to consider moving those indoors.

The good news is the second half of the weekend should be rain free. Sunshine returns on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.

However, the sunshine will not last. Thunderstorms return to our area on Tuesday as another front approaches. Right now, the severe potential remains low. However, there is some uncertainty about how unstable the atmosphere will be.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will keep you updated on the forecast trend. You can stream live updates on the FOX 5 Storm Team App, on fox5atlanta.com, and on FOX Local for your Smart TV.