Savannah Bananas bringing Banana Ball back to Truist Park in 2026

The Brief The Savannah Bananas return to Truist Park May 8–10, 2026, as part of a 75-stadium, 45-state tour. Banana Ball expands nationwide with seven new states and two new teams: the Loco Beach Coconuts and Indianapolis Clowns. The 2026 season begins February 26 in Tallahassee and concludes with the first-ever Banana Bowl on Oct. 10.



The Savannah Bananas are bringing their high-energy brand of "Banana Ball" back to Truist Park in 2026 as part of their most ambitious tour yet. The team announced that the Banana Ball Championship League will visit 75 stadiums in 45 states and play before more than 3 million fans next year.

What we know:

The Bananas will take over the home of the Atlanta Braves May 8–10, 2026, one of 14 Major League Baseball and 10 football stadiums on the schedule. Fans can join a ticket lottery list for a chance to buy seats through the Braves and Banana Ball websites.

"This is the most ambitious tour and schedule we’ve ever embarked on," said Banana Ball creator Jesse Cole. "Our goal was always to take Banana Ball to as many fans as possible."

Big picture view:

For the first time, Banana Ball will hit seven new states, including Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Idaho, Oregon, New Hampshire and Montana. One stop, Billings’ Dehler Park, will feature what Cole called "the greatest smallest crowd in Banana Ball history" with a 3,000-seat capacity.

Among the largest venues on the 2026 circuit are Texas A&M’s Kyle Field and the University of Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium, which both hold more than 100,000 fans. NFL stadiums will also join the fun, including New Orleans’ Superdome and Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots.

The upcoming season also introduces two new teams to the league: the Loco Beach Coconuts and the Indianapolis Clowns.

The Loco Beach Coconuts will be led by head coach Mark Crocco and "Primetime Coach" Shane Victorino, a former MLB All-Star and World Series champion. "You know, for me, it’s always been about heart," Victorino said. "That island pride, that aloha spirit — it’s in everything I do. So, to take that, mix it with the fun, fast-paced energy of Banana Ball? That’s a dream."

Their preseason opener will be in Charleston, South Carolina, followed by a home opener at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.

SEE ALSO:

The Indianapolis Clowns, a tribute to the historic Negro Leagues team, will be led by head coach Errick Fox with MLB great Ryan Howard serving as Primetime Coach. "Getting the opportunity to coach a Banana Ball team that’s paying tribute to the Negro Leagues? That’s an honor — straight up," Howard said. "The names that came before us... played the game with style, with soul, with swagger."

The Clowns’ first home game will be at Victory Field in Indianapolis, with a historic matchup planned at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, home to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Returning fan favorites will also hit the road. The Party Animals will play home games at Milwaukee’s American Family Field, Detroit’s Comerica Park, and Cleveland’s Progressive Field, as well as the first Banana Ball game in Idaho at Boise State’s Albertson Stadium. The Texas Tailgaters will close their home-state stretch at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.

The Firefighters will visit Wrigley Field in Chicago, Detroit’s Comerica Park, and football stadiums in Nebraska and Iowa. The Savannah Bananas will play in nine football and 10 MLB stadiums, including Wrigley Field and Kinnick Stadium.

What's next:

The Banana Ball season kicks off February 26–28, 2026, in Tallahassee, Florida, featuring all six teams in front of 72,000 fans. The schedule includes 50 regular-season games through September, with playoffs leading up to the first-ever Banana Bowl on October 10.

What you can do:

Fans can see the full 2026 Banana Ball Championship League schedule at www.bananaball.com/schedule and sign up for the ticket lottery at www.bananaball.com/tickets through October 31.