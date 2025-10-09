Expand / Collapse search

Savannah Bananas bringing Banana Ball back to Truist Park in 2026

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 9, 2025 9:07pm EDT
Truist Park
FOX 5 Atlanta
Savannah Bananas pack Truist Park

Savannah Bananas pack Truist Park

The Savannah Bananas packed Truist Park for 2 days over the weekend.

The Brief

    • The Savannah Bananas return to Truist Park May 8–10, 2026, as part of a 75-stadium, 45-state tour.
    • Banana Ball expands nationwide with seven new states and two new teams: the Loco Beach Coconuts and Indianapolis Clowns.
    • The 2026 season begins February 26 in Tallahassee and concludes with the first-ever Banana Bowl on Oct. 10.

ATLANTA - The Savannah Bananas are bringing their high-energy brand of "Banana Ball" back to Truist Park in 2026 as part of their most ambitious tour yet. The team announced that the Banana Ball Championship League will visit 75 stadiums in 45 states and play before more than 3 million fans next year.

What we know:

The Bananas will take over the home of the Atlanta Braves May 8–10, 2026, one of 14 Major League Baseball and 10 football stadiums on the schedule. Fans can join a ticket lottery list for a chance to buy seats through the Braves and Banana Ball websites.

"This is the most ambitious tour and schedule we’ve ever embarked on," said Banana Ball creator Jesse Cole. "Our goal was always to take Banana Ball to as many fans as possible."

Savannah Bananas at Truist Park

Savannah Bananas at Truist Park

The very popular Savannah Bananas and Party Animals are playing and entertaining for 2 days at Truist Park this weekend. Two of their player -- Jake Skole and Austin Krzeminski -- stopped by Good Day Atlanta. Both players are originally from Roswell.

Big picture view:

For the first time, Banana Ball will hit seven new states, including Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Idaho, Oregon, New Hampshire and Montana. One stop, Billings’ Dehler Park, will feature what Cole called "the greatest smallest crowd in Banana Ball history" with a 3,000-seat capacity.

Savannah Bananas pay tribute to Beyonce

Savannah Bananas pay tribute to Beyonce

The Savannah Bananas are feeling Beyonce's new country sound and played tribute to 'Texas Hold Em' with a hilarious choreographed dance.

Among the largest venues on the 2026 circuit are Texas A&M’s Kyle Field and the University of Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium, which both hold more than 100,000 fans. NFL stadiums will also join the fun, including New Orleans’ Superdome and Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots.

The upcoming season also introduces two new teams to the league: the Loco Beach Coconuts and the Indianapolis Clowns.

Savannah Bananas recreate viral video

Savannah Bananas recreate viral video

Savannah Bananas recreate viral video of a homerun ball that went into the stands and was grabbed by a man who gave it to his a child. A woman became upset and accused the man of taking it from her.

The Loco Beach Coconuts will be led by head coach Mark Crocco and "Primetime Coach" Shane Victorino, a former MLB All-Star and World Series champion. "You know, for me, it’s always been about heart," Victorino said. "That island pride, that aloha spirit — it’s in everything I do. So, to take that, mix it with the fun, fast-paced energy of Banana Ball? That’s a dream."

Their preseason opener will be in Charleston, South Carolina, followed by a home opener at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.

Savannah Bananas failed backflip on live TV

Savannah Bananas failed backflip on live TV

Robert Anthony Cruz's attempt to show off his backflips on CNN ended with him having to get stitches.

SEE ALSO:

The Indianapolis Clowns, a tribute to the historic Negro Leagues team, will be led by head coach Errick Fox with MLB great Ryan Howard serving as Primetime Coach. "Getting the opportunity to coach a Banana Ball team that’s paying tribute to the Negro Leagues? That’s an honor — straight up," Howard said. "The names that came before us... played the game with style, with soul, with swagger."

Savannah Bananas on 60 Minutes

Savannah Bananas on 60 Minutes

The Savannah Bananas, known for their dance moves and acrobatic antics on the baseball field, was featured on 60 Minutes on Sunday night. They recently played 2 games at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The Clowns’ first home game will be at Victory Field in Indianapolis, with a historic matchup planned at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, home to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Returning fan favorites will also hit the road. The Party Animals will play home games at Milwaukee’s American Family Field, Detroit’s Comerica Park, and Cleveland’s Progressive Field, as well as the first Banana Ball game in Idaho at Boise State’s Albertson Stadium. The Texas Tailgaters will close their home-state stretch at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.

Savannah Bananas give back

Savannah Bananas give back

The Savannah Bananas and Party Animals gave back to the community during their stop in Atlanta. They visited with children at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and they stopped by a local Dunkin to meet fans and surprise a Children's patient and their family with tickets to a game over the weekend.

The Firefighters will visit Wrigley Field in Chicago, Detroit’s Comerica Park, and football stadiums in Nebraska and Iowa. The Savannah Bananas will play in nine football and 10 MLB stadiums, including Wrigley Field and Kinnick Stadium.

What's next:

The Banana Ball season kicks off February 26–28, 2026, in Tallahassee, Florida, featuring all six teams in front of 72,000 fans. The schedule includes 50 regular-season games through September, with playoffs leading up to the first-ever Banana Bowl on October 10.

'Dirty Dancing' with the Savannah Bananas

'Dirty Dancing' with the Savannah Bananas

The Savannah Bananas put their own twist on the classic dance scene from 'Dirty Dancing' with a routine that had the crowd cheering.

What you can do:

Fans can see the full 2026 Banana Ball Championship League schedule at www.bananaball.com/schedule and sign up for the ticket lottery at www.bananaball.com/tickets through October 31.

The Source: The details in this article come from the Savannah Bananas organization and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reports. This story is being reported out of Atlanta.

Truist ParkSportsNewsCobb CountyAtlanta