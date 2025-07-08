The All-American Rejects surprise Boston fans at Savannah Bananas game

The Brief The All-American Rejects performed a surprise halftime concert at a Savannah Bananas game at Fenway Park. Lead singer Tyson Ritter wore a bright yellow Bananas uniform and sang the band’s hit songs. Players danced on the field during the performance.



Fans at a Savannah Bananas baseball game got an unexpected rock concert during halftime when The All-American Rejects took the field at Fenway Park in Boston.

What we know:

The surprise performance happened Saturday night and featured lead singer Tyson Ritter dressed head-to-toe in a bright yellow Bananas uniform.

Footage from the game shows Ritter belting out some of the band’s biggest hits as Savannah Bananas players danced around him on the field, blending baseball with live music in the team’s signature over-the-top style.

The viral moment was in keeping with the Bananas’ reputation for unconventional, entertainment-packed games. The team sold out games earlier this year at Truist Park.

