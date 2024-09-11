Savannah Bananas to announce 2025 World Tour schedule at special event

article

The Brief The Savannah Bananas have announced a special event to celebrate the release of its 2025 World Tour schedule. The team says that next season's announcements are going to be even bigger than the last. Fans can buy tickets to the draft on the team's website.



2025 is going to be bananas.

The Savannah Bananas is planning to announce some big news for the 2025 Banana Ball World Tour, and they want fans in the house to join in on the fun.

All players from all teams will come together on Oct. 3 at Grayson Stadium in Savannah to reveal the upcoming schedule and share some of next season's "million surprises."

"These are going to be the biggest announcements in the history of our organization," the team said. "Last year it was big, - but this year will be even bigger."

Tickets are on sale for the draft event on the team's website for $25 each. The ticket includes all-you-can-eat concessions.

You can find out more information here.

Who are the Savannah Bananas?

The Bananas were founded in 2016 as a member of Coastal Plains League, a summer circuit for college players. But owner Jesse Cole always had grander ambitions, eventually starting a professional team alongside the amateur squad so he could fully try out a version of the game he calls "Banana Ball."

Among the rules: a two-hour time limit on games, no bunting, batters having the option of trying to steal first, no stepping out of the box, no mound visits, and a scoring system that awards a point to the team that puts up the most runs each inning.

But beyond the rules, the team delivers a barrage of entertainment on almost every pitch, including choreographed dances, bizarre skits and players roaming through the stands mingling with fans.

The team quickly gained a following through social media platforms like TikTok. The team’s wacky videos have attracted some 2 million followers on Instagram — 200,000 more than Major League Baseball’s best team, the Atlanta Braves.

Tickets for the Savannah Bananas games quickly get snatched up. For their 2024 world tour, which included two stops at Coolray Field in Gwinnett County, the team had to create a lottery due to high demand.