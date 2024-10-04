Savannah Bananas bringing 2025 Banana Ball World Tour to Truist Park

article

Get ready to go bananas, Atlanta.

The Savannah Bananas have announced their 2025 Banana Ball World Tour, and the team is heading to Truist Park.

The team, which has packed stadiums across the country with its baseball hijinks, will play two games at the home of the Braves on March 29 and 30.

This year, the team will also take the fun to NFL stadiums, heading to Nissan Stadium in Nashville, the 69,000-seat home of the Tennessee Titans, on May 10, followed by 75,000-seat Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, home of the Carolina Panthers, on June 7.

The Bananas also will hold 30 games in their home base of Savannah, the quirky city on Georgia’s coast where they were founded in 2016. They play at 5,000-seat Grayson Stadium, which opened in 1926.

"It’s our home," team owner Jesse Cole said. "We have 200-plus people who travel around the country with us, but we always come back to Savannah. It’s the smallest stadium we play at by far, but it’s where it all started for us."

The Bananas will have a new opponent next season, as a team known as the Texas Tailgaters will join the Party Animals and Firefighters. Cole is now planning to start his own circuit, the Banana Ball Championship League, with two more squads coming aboard in 2026.

With games in high demand, the team has created a lottery system for the opportunity to buy tickets.

You can sign up for the lottery here. The random drawing will take place about two months before the event.

The full schedule for the upcoming season is here.

Who are the Savannah Bananas?

The Bananas, who started as a summer league team for college players, have become a touring sensation with their carnival-style version of the game, which includes choreographed dance routines, players on stilts and unusual rules such as outs counting when a fan catches a foul ball in the stands.

Among the rules: a two-hour time limit on games, no bunting, batters having the option of trying to steal first, no stepping out of the box, no mound visits, and a scoring system that awards a point to the team that puts up the most runs each inning.

The team quickly gained a following through social media platforms like TikTok. The team’s wacky videos have attracted some 2 million followers on Instagram — 200,000 more than Major League Baseball’s best team, the Atlanta Braves.

During its 2024 campaign, the Bananas played before sellout crowds at big league ballparks in Houston, Washington, Philadelphia, Boston and Cleveland, with another packed house expected next week for a game at the Miami Marlins stadium.