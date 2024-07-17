Deputies searching for missing 13-year-old Paulding County girl

article

Paulding County deputies are hoping someone can help them find a missing teenager who disappeared on Tuesday night.

Officials say 13-year-old Sarah Beard was last seen in the area of Forrest Park Lane off of MacLand Road around 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

The missing teen was last known to be wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts. She has brown hair and braces.

If you have any information that could help safely locate Sarah Beard, call 911 or the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.