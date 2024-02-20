Sandy Springs wants to help you 'Dine Like a Local'

What’s the surest way to find a city’s best restaurants? Ask a local for a recommendation, of course. And right now in Sandy Springs, getting that "insider info" is easier than ever, thanks to a culinary program that puts two dozen restaurants in the spotlight.

Dine Like a Local is back for a second year, featuring 24 Sandy Springs favorites and a mobile passport program that earns diners points during their own food-centered journey! Here’s how it works: folks can sign up online (by clicking here) for the passport, which is free and delivered via text and email. Once you get that text and email, you click on the link, and it opens the passport – which is essentially a listing of all the participating restaurants. When you visit those restaurants, you "check in" via the passport, earning a hundred points per visit and chances to win special prizes.

And as any local can tell you, Sandy Springs has an exciting and eclectic food scene. Participating restaurants include several Good Day Atlanta favorites, including Chef Rob’s Caribbean Café (featuring Caribbean favorites including braised beef oxtails and jerk chicken), il Giallo Osteria & Bar (Italian cuisine including grilled octopus and duck and fontina-filled agnolotti), and McDaniel’s QN2 (good, old-fashioned barbecue, of course!).

Dine Like a Local — which is a program of Visit Sandy Springs — runs through March 31; for a list of participating restaurants and to learn more about the passport and giveaways, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in Sandy Springs, earning points during our own culinary adventure!