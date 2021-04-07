Sandy Springs police arrest woman suspected in murder of 73 year old

article

The Sandy Springs Police Department said Wednesday officers arrested a 59-year-old woman and charged her with the murder of a 73-year-old woman.

Police said Chelci Chisholm is in Fulton County Jail on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and obstruction.

Authorities suspect her in connection to the death of 73-year-old Marlene Diane Colon.

Marlene Diane Colon, 73, found dead by Sandy Springs Police (Photo; Georgia DDS)

Police said officers responded to a disturbance call at a home on Fawndale Way on Monday. Officers arrived to find a Chisholm in the garage "holding an object and challenging officers." Officials said officers eventually took her into custody after a brief struggle.

Officers found Colon's corpse inside the home. She was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel. Police said an autopsy will determine her cause of death.

Police said Chisholm rented a room in the victim's home.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact detectives at SVoronkov@SandySpringsGA.Gov or by calling 770-551-2562.

