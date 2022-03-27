Sandy Springs officer rescues baby squirrel found behind headquarters

A lost baby critter may have been lucky to be found near a police precinct where an officer rescued it and helped nurse it back to health.

The Sandy Springs Police Department said one of its SWAT officers heard a "crying" noise in the bushes behind police headquarters and discovered the injured baby squirrel.

Police said it appeared to have fallen from its nest.

The officer brought it home and nursed it for several days until he found a wildlife reserve to take it.

Video shows the young squirrel nursing from a bottle and sleeping in the officer's hands.

