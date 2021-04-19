Sandy Springs officer injured in crash on GA 400

A Sandy Springs officer is recovering in the hospital after crashing during a chase Monday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 the officer was attempting to stop a speeding driver in the southbound lanes of GA 400.

According to Sandy Springs police, the speeding suspect made an abrupt lane change across all the lanes of the highway near the interchange with Interstate 285.

While attempting to follow, officials say the officer lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

Medics rushed the officer to a nearby hospital where he is in stable condition.

Officials have not said whether the suspect was caught or the identity of the driver or the injured officer.

