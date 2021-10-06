Sandy Springs officer helps deliver a baby roadside

article

A "routine" patrol for one Sandy Springs police officer became anything but routine in a matter of minutes.

The Sandy Springs Police Department said, on Monday morning, one of its officers was checking on a car stopped on the side of a highway when they discovered a woman was in labor.

Police said the officer helped the woman deliver the baby.

"There is no such thing as ‘routine’ in our line of work and every encounter might come with surprises such as this one," a Facebook post from the Sandy Springs Police Department said.

The officer followed up with the woman and visited her and newborn baby Noah at the hospital.

The police department said the baby and mother are healthy.

"Baby Noah will have a great story to tell when he grows up!" Sandy Springs PD wrote.

