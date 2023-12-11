Driver suffering 'medical emergency' jumps curb in Sandy Springs crashing into tree

article

Sandy Springs police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which the driver, experiencing some sort of medical emergency, lost control Monday afternoon.

Officials say the person was driving down Johnson Ferry Road before going off the road at around 12:28 p.m. The driver struck the curb, jumped onto the sidewalk and crashed into a tree at 6405 Blue Stone Road.

Pictures show the vehicle sandwiched between a business and the tree.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department)

The driver, who has not been identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries. He or she was taken to the hospital for treatment.