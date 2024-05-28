Sandy Springs weekend-long road closure: How to get around Long Island Drive

If you're planning any travel through Sandy Springs this weekend, you may need to switch some things around. Long Island Drive will be closed due to construction.

Weather-permitting, construction to install overpass bridge foundations under I-285 will begin on the roadway on Friday, May 31 at 5 p.m. and won't wrap up until 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 2.

Here's how you can get around it:

Motorists traveling northeast on Mount Vernon Highway to Long Island Drive should merge onto Hammond Dr. and take a right onto Lake Forrest Drive.

Motorists traveling north on Long Island Drive to Mount Vernon Highway should take Burdette Road to Lake Forrest Drive.

Motorists traveling to Springmont School should access school from the south to the north. There will be no north to south access during this detour.

Motorists should utilize side streets of Mount Vernon Highway and Lake Forrest Drive to access areas around Long Island Drive.

Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) said the Mt. Vernon Highway bridge replacement is part of a much larger project called the I-285 Westbound Auxiliary Lane Extension. The plan is to add an additional lane on I-285 westbound from Roswell Road to Riverside Drive in Fulton County.

You can learn more about the project here.