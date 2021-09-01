Sandy Springs' Food That Rocks event serves up community spirit

Not that we needed an additional reason to enjoy a night out with great food and drinks — but this month, buying a ticket to a delicious event in Sandy Springs also means giving back to the city’s frontline workers.

This year’s Food That Rocks — presented by Taste of Atlanta in partnership with Visit Sandy Springs and Create Sandy Springs — will take place Sept. 23 through 25 at City Springs in Sandy Springs. The annual event features all-you-can-eat tastings from dozens of the city’s top restaurants along with live music and an open bar, all for the price of one ticket.

This year’s charity partner is the Community Assistance Center, an organization dedicated to helping Sandy Springs and Dunwoody residents facing emergency situations; attendees are encouraged to bring canned meats and non-perishable foods to the event, which will be donated to the CAC’s food pantry.

Although Food That Rocks has typically been presented as a one-night-only event, this year it will be stretched to four sessions over three days in an effort to promote social distancing. Organizers are also setting aside a portion of every ticket sold to enable a group of frontline health and public safety workers to attend for free, as a way to thank them for their work during the pandemic.

So, ready for some food, drinks, and music? This year’s Food That Rocks sessions are on Thursday, Sept. 23 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday the 24th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday the 25th from noon to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; all four sessions are open to guests 21 and up. Tickets cost $80 in advance and $100 the weekend of the event, and including all food, drinks, and entertainment. Click here for ticket information.

We spent the morning getting a special preview of the event with top restaurants The Select, CityBar, and Slopes BBQ — click the video player to check it out!

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.