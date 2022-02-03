Sandy Springs fire crews rescue driver trapped in ravine

article

A driver who lost control and plunged into a ravine is safe this morning thanks to the special training of Sandy Springs first responders.

The Sandy Springs Fire Department shared images on its Facebook page of the rescue.

According to officials, the vehicle fell into a 40-foot deep ravine, trapping the driver inside Wednesday night.

Crews had to deploy a rope system to pull the drive up out of the ravine.

The patient was taken to a local hospital. Officials say they are in stable condition.

