Sandy Springs chiropractor arrested on sexual battery charges

A chiropractor was arrested and charged with sexual battery Thursday after a patient complained about an inappropriate sexual experience.

According to the Sandy Springs police, on September 4 a victim told police she had a sexual encounter with a chiropractor at the Atlanta Spine Doctor practice.

During the appointment the victim said she was undressed and touched inappropriately, police said.

Police later identified the chiropractor as 29-year-old Rashad Sanford.

Rashad Sanford (Sandy Springs Police Department)

Sanford was arrested on a sexual battery warrant. Police confirmed Sanford was previously charged with sexual battery in 2008

Investigators are working to learn if there are other victims.

