Sandy Springs chiropractor arrested on sexual battery charges
SANDY SRPINGS, Ga. - A chiropractor was arrested and charged with sexual battery Thursday after a patient complained about an inappropriate sexual experience.
According to the Sandy Springs police, on September 4 a victim told police she had a sexual encounter with a chiropractor at the Atlanta Spine Doctor practice.
During the appointment the victim said she was undressed and touched inappropriately, police said.
Police later identified the chiropractor as 29-year-old Rashad Sanford.
Rashad Sanford (Sandy Springs Police Department)
Sanford was arrested on a sexual battery warrant. Police confirmed Sanford was previously charged with sexual battery in 2008
Investigators are working to learn if there are other victims.
