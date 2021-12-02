Sandy Springs adds a little 'Sparkle' to the season

Lots of cities put up lights and trees and tinsel this time of year — but nobody "sparkles" during the holiday season quite like Sandy Springs.

Sparkle Sandy Springs is the metro Atlanta city’s glittering kick-off to the holiday season, and it’s happening this Sunday, Dec. 5 around City Springs. Preparations begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, when the roads around City Springs are closed off to vehicle traffic; festivities begin an hour later, with the opening of the Sparkle Holiday Gift Market and the arrival of a variety of food trucks — both along Blue Stone Road — and a holiday concert on the Green. Then, at 5:30 p.m., the Sparkle Sandy Springs Parade steps off, followed by a menorah lighting at 6:15 p.m. and tree lighting five minutes later.

The Sparkle Holiday Gift Market will remain open through 7 p.m., featuring dozens of vendors selling unique, handmade goods. Included in the lineup this year are artists selling pottery, jewelry, leather bags and goods, clothing, and even gifts for pets!

Sunday’s event is also the official debut of this year’s Sparkle Village, the collection of mini-homes around the City Green, each decorated by a local business, nonprofit, school, or church. The homes remain on display through January 1st, and are a popular destination for those taking holiday photos!

So, ready for a little Sparkle in your holiday season? A full schedule of events can be found here — and click the video player to check out our morning in Sandy Springs, getting a preview of this year’s big event!

