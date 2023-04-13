Sandy Creek High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

A student was arrested earlier this week after reportedly bringing a gun to Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone.

According to a Facebook post on Thursday by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the loaded gun was found in the vehicle of one of the high school's students during a drug search on Tuesday.

The school resource officer secured the weapon, the student was removed from school and was then arrested.

According to the letter sent to the school's families, the parent of the student self-reported that her son could potentially be in possession of an illegal substance, which is what led to the search.

The letter concluded by encouraging parents to discuss the incident with their children and also emphasized the importance of students telling a trusted adult if they have information that they believe could threaten the safety of the school.