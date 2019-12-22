Expand / Collapse search

San Jacinto Co. deputy killed in crash while responding to emergency call

According to DPS, the two deputies were responding to a call when the collision occurred. Both patrol units were traveling eastbound on SH 150. The deputy in the first patrol unit reportedly reduced his speed to make a right turn onto Hill Lane.

COLDSPRING, Texas - Deputy Bryan Pfluger, a San Jacinto County sheriff’s deputy responding to a call for service, was killed late Saturday night following a crash involving two sheriffs' vehicles in Coldspring.

Authorities say at around 6:45 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of SH 150 and Hill Lane. 

The second patrol unit, which was Deputy Pfluger's, maneuvered to the right, clipped the first patrol car and rolled over several times before coming to a stop. He was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 

The deputy in the first patrol unit did not have visible injuries, but was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Deputy Pfluger was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

An outpouring of support continues to be posted on social media pages.


 