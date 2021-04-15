Police kill man who opened fire outside San Antonio airport

article

Authorities say a handgun-wielding man who opened fire outside the San Antonio airport has been fatally shot by police, hours after he'd shot at vehicles from a highway overpass in the northern part of the Texas city.



San Antonio police Chief William McManus said police got a call around 2:30 p.m. Thursday about a car driving the wrong way on a road at the airport.

McManus said an officer stopped the car, and the man jumped out and began shooting.

Police returned fire and hit the man, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

No one else was hit by gunfire.

Advertisement

McManus said the shooter was a man in his 40s with a history of mental illness.

An FBI spokeswoman said agents are assisting San Antonio police at the airport but could not provide further details on the shooting.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

An airport spokeswoman said the incident happened on the Terminal A lower level.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.