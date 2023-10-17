Family of inmate found dead in Fulton County Jail to release autopsy report

The family of an inmate who died after he was found unresponsive in a cell at the Fulton County Jail plan to release the results of an independent autopsy on Tuesday.

Samuel Lawrence, 34, died in August at Grady Memorial Hospital after he was discovered by staffers during dinner rounds. He was the fourth inmate to die in connection with the jail in a month.

FOX 5 also received a copy of the 16-page prisoner civil rights complaint filed by Lawrence just days before he died. In it, Lawrence claims deputies kicked him and stomped on his hands. He also says he was bitten by another inmate.

"I am in a cell in isolation with no water, no working toilet," the complaint reads. "[I am] sleeping on a hard metal floor, and then they decreased my food."

MAN FOUND DEAD IN FULTON COUNTY JAIL PLEADED FOR FEDERAL HELP DAYS BEFORE DEATH

Samuel Lawrence

Records show Lawrence, who had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, was incarcerated since late December on a second-degree arson charge and held on a $30,000 bond.

Family members described Lawrence as a "lovable" person who would do anything to help those who needed it.

"He was so lovable, wouldn't hurt a soul. If he saw he could help you, he would do it. We're going to miss Sam," Lawrence's cousin, Sheba Terrell said. "We are going to fight for justice for him. And we are going to make sure justice is served for him."

A day after he was laid to rest in September, his family, their lawyers, and activists gathered at the jail to talk about the preliminary findings of their independent autopsy.

"The autopsy's preliminary findings as a final report is not yet issued, indicate that there was evidence of physical assaults that he had suffered, there were injuries to his chest and there were bite marks on his body," attorney Kenneth Muhammad said.

In a statement, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat called the acts of violence at the jail a "grave concern," saying his office is working hard to deal with overcrowding issues.

But Lawrence's family wants the sheriff to resign if he can't improve conditions at the jail.

DOJ ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO FULTON COUNTY JAIL AFTER DEATH OF INMATE

An ongoing investigation by the Department of Justice, sparked by the death of another inmate, is focusing on the treatment of inmates within the facility.

As of now, the coroner has not released the autopsy report for Lawrence's death, leaving crucial questions unanswered.