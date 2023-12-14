Funeral arrangements announced for Valdosta football player killed in hit-and-run

Final arrangements have been announced for a Valdosta teen and high school football player who was killed by a hit-and-run driver while he was checking on an injured dog.

Police say Samuel Johnson Jr. was walking in the 3900 block of Inner Perimeter Road on Dec. 9 when he saw the injured animal. As he was trying to help the dog, he was reportedly struck by another vehicle. The driver did not stop to help him.

Another person who was also driving through the area saw the body of a dog lying in the road and stopped. While checking on the dog, she saw Johnson lying in the grass median along with another injured dog. The driver immediately called 911.

Valdosta police officers, firefighters and EMS responded to the area. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say tips led them to the dark-colored Dodge Charger believed to be involved in the hit-and-run. It is not clear if anyone has been taken into custody for the deadly collision.

Johnson was a 16-year-old high school football player at Valdosta High School. In an Instagram post, the Wildcats said they were "heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss."

"Rest in Peace, Sam," the team wrote.

A memorial service for the teen will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Perimeter Road Baptist Church.

He will be buried in a cemetery in Lowndes County.

Johnson was the second high school football player killed in recent days. Brandon Smith, who played football at Manchester High School, died the day before his team played in the state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

If you have any information about the crash, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.