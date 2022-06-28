Armed man on the run after shooting Tennessee officer, police say

article

A manhunt is underway to find a man wanted for shooting a Tennessee police officer during a chase Monday night.

The Metro Nashville Police Department has identified the suspect as 34-year-old Samuel Quinton Edwards and say he's been on the run for at least six hours.

According to officials, Edwards shot at a Hendersonville police officer's SUV during a pursuit. The officer suffered non-critical wounds from the shooting.

After firing the shots, police say Edwards abandoned his van on the 600 block of Gibson Drive. He then escaped on foot before allegedly stealing a pickup truck whose owner left alone with their keys still inside.

The van police say Samuel Quinton Edwards abandoned during the chase. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

Edwards is believed to be armed with two guns at this time.

Detectives described the truck he may be in as a white 2009 Chevy Silverado with multiple dents, a missing front grill, and damage to the front bumper. The license plate is a Tennessee tag 88F-W55.

If you have any information on where Edwards could be or the location of the truck, please call the Metro Nashville Police Department or 911.