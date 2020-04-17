Sale at Carrollton chicken plant gets out larger than expected response

article

Businesses are doing what they can to keep things running during this coronavirus pandemic.

The Pilgrim's Pride Poultry plant in Carrollton decided to generate business with a "Truck Load Sale" but the response was overwhelming.

The sale was open to the public and scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Friday morning but too many people showed up forcing the city to shut it down.

"There were cars backed up for miles and it blocked Highway 27 and it was just something that we had to make a decision to shut it down because it was impacting traffic," said Tim Grizzard, Carrollton City Manager

The sale has been postponed to a later date and will be a "pre-order" sale.

You can find more information including prices on the Pilgrim's Carrollton Facebook page.