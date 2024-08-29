Safety expert expresses concern after Delta incident

Two workers were killed, and a third was seriously injured earlier this week in an explosion at Delta's TechOps facility at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Delta TechOps is responsible for maintenance, repair and overhaul of Delta airplanes.

The deceased have been identified by the Clayton County Medical Examiner's Office as 58-year-old Mirko Marweg and 37-year-old Luis Aldarondo. The injured employee has not been identified.

Although Delta's TechOps is not unionized, union safety experts expressed concern over the tragic incident.

Brian Szolodko, Director of Occupational Safety for IAM District 142, emphasized the importance of preventing such accidents in the future.

Delta says the incident involved wheel components that were being disassembled for maintenance. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Delta has also made grief counselors available to support employees as they cope with the loss of their colleagues.