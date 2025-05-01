Even 77 degrees can turn deadly for children in cars, Georgia officials warn

The Brief Georgia officials launched the 12th annual "Look Again" campaign after two children died in hot cars last July; so far in 2025, eight incidents have occurred at child care facilities with no fatalities. Experts warn that a child's body temperature rises 3 to 5 times faster than an adult's, and even mild outdoor temperatures can cause parked vehicles to become dangerously hot within minutes. Authorities urge caregivers to check the back seat before locking their cars and to call 911 if they see a child in a parked vehicle; Georgia law allows entry if a child is in distress.



As we get closer to Georgia's summer, temperatures have started to climb, and that can be a dangerous time in parked vehicles—especially if you’re transporting kids.

Last year, numbers show two children died in Georgia after being left in a hot car.

What we know:

It’s a mistake parents and caregivers have made time and time again across the country.

In 2024, the National Safety Council says 39 kids lost their lives after being left in a vehicle.

Thursday morning, the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, also known as DECAL, kicked off its 12th annual ‘Look Again’ campaign.

It comes after two Georgia kids died from heatstroke last July after being left in hot vehicles; one of them was in Cobb County.

"I want to do all that I can to get the word out—to just do a simple thing—and that's stop, look in the back seat, and make sure you're locking the door because little people can crawl in there, and it can become a trap," said Allen Poole, from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

According to NoHeatstroke.org, Georgia ranks 5th for the number of child deaths from vehicle heatstroke.

Thursday, officials demonstrated how quickly vehicles can heat up, even with the temperature around 77 degrees.

A graphic from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta shows it can take just minutes for a parked vehicle to get dangerously hot for pets and kids.

"The child's body temperature increases 3 to 5 times faster than in adults, and that is a deadly combination," said Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning Commissioner Amy Jacobs.

DECAL says so far this year, Georgia child care facilities have left kids in vehicles eight times—luckily, no one died.

Officials say if you see a child in a parked vehicle, call 911, and if a child is in distress, the law allows you to enter that vehicle.

What they're saying:

"We never think that's going to happen to us, and so that's why we continue to remind folks that it can happen so quickly—and you can completely avoid it," Jacobs said.

Officials say parked vehicles can be dangerous year-round.

"Our ultimate goal is to save every child and not have one child fall to heatstroke in the state of Georgia," Poole said.

Officials say one way to prevent forgetting is by putting something like a phone or a purse in the back so you have another reason to turn around.