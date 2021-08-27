Children's utensils recalled due to choking hazard

article

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is announcing a recall of more than 17,000 children's utensils.

The "Cutie Spoovel" is sold by Ryan and Rose and is designed to be a transition eating utensil for young children.

According to officials, the product is reportedly prone to breaking when children bite on it.

Anyone who purchased the product is asked to dispose of it and contact the company for a refund.

You can learn more about the recall on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.