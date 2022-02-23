Russia attacks Ukraine: Carter Center joins chorus of world leaders, organizations condemning invasion

article

The Carter Center has joined a growing list of world leaders and organizations condemning Russians decision to invade Ukraine.

The Atlanta-based nongovernmental organization in a statement released late Wednesday wrote that "Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send troops into the sovereign nation of Ukraine, a clear violation of international law and the human rights of the Ukrainian people."

RUSSIA ATTACKS UKRAINE: BIDEN RESPONDS TO PUTIN'S CHILLING THREAT NOT TO 'INTERVENE'

The not-for-profit joined a growing chorus calling for "Russia to immediately withdraw its forces" and find a diplomatic end to the crisis.

The statement continues:

"Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Putin’s recognition of two areas of Ukraine as independent states undermines fundamental democratic principles and exacerbates a humanitarian crisis that began with its annexation of Crimea in 2014. Conflict caused by Russian-backed separatists has already led to some 14,000 deaths and forced an estimated 1.6 million Ukrainians from their homes. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, who in recent years have made great strides in strengthening their democracy and institutions, and who have the right to live free from violence and to chart their own future."

The Carter Center was founded in 1982 by former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter in partnership with Emory University. Their motto is "Waging Peace. Fighting Disease. Building Hope."

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____