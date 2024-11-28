Running becomes Thanksgiving Day tradition across metro Atlanta

Eating and football are the first things that usually come to mind on Thanksgiving, but running has become an equally important holiday tradition for many in Atlanta.

While others are putting the turkey in the oven and getting all the sides ready, a growing group of people are lacing up their sneakers to hit the pavement for the holiday.

Whether it's a turkey trot, a gobble jog, or a half-marathon, running has become an enduring Thanksgiving tradition in the U.S.

"We have the rest of the day to eat these calories back," one runner at last year's Gobble Jog told FOX 5. "We probably wouldn't feel as good about the big meal if we didn't start off with a run."

2023 saw the largest number of Turkey Trotters ever registered on the RunSignup platform, with almost 1 million runners participating across the country.

Atlanta's Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Half Marathon is the largest in the country with 12,000 participants expected to start this year.

"I think what it's all about is everybody coming together as a family starting their day exercising together and earning your turkey," Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah said.

The races attract both novices and serious runners.

Some do it for fitness, others for family and community. Many raise money for charities.

At the Invesco QQQ, runners can shed outer layers to donate to the Atlanta Mission. The Gobble Jog in Marietta benefits Must Ministries, and the Acworth Turkey Chase benefits the Tackle Hunger program.

Experts say that exercise and movement not only help people achieve physical activity goals, they can also stabilize your mood and reduce stress during a week when many have long to-do lists and multiple stressors.

You can find more Thanksgiving races across Georgia here.