Thanksgiving Turkey Trots in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2024

Published  November 22, 2024 11:13am EST
ATLANTA - It's become a tradition for many serious and not-so-serious athletes and families to go for a run or walk prior to eating a big Thanksgiving meal. Many of these runs/walks often benefit worthy causes. Here's a list of runs and walks around metro Atlanta and North Georgia. 

Acworth Turkey Chase

  • When: 8 a.m., Nov. 23
  • Where: Downtown Acworth
  • What: Includes the Little Pilgrim Trot (2K walk) and a 5K run. This event is a qualifier for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.
  • How Much: Starting at $10 for Little Pilgrim Trot, $20 for untimed fun run, $30 for timed run
  • More Info

Early Bird Thanksgiving Turkey Trot

  • When: 8 a.m., Nov. 23 (check-in begins at 6:30 a.m.)
  • Where: 200 Chastain Meadows Court, Kennesaw
  • What: 5K/10K/15K/Half Marathon
  • How Much: $25 on race day
  • More Info

Get Basted Turkey Trot

  • When: 8 a.m., Nov. 24
  • Where: North Forsyth Middle School, 3645 Coal Mountain Drive, Cumming
  • What: 5K/10K/15K/Half Marathon
  • How Much: $25 on race day
  • More Info

Turkey Trot of McDonough

  • When: 7 a.m., Nov. 28
  • Where: Academy Sports & Outdoors, 198 South Point Blvd., McDonough
  • What: 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K options
  • How Much: Starting at $30
  • More Info

Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon, 5K, Dash

  • When: 7:45 a.m., Nov. 28
  • Where: Center Parc Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta
  • What: Half marathon, 5K, and 1-mile dash. Starts under Atlanta’s Olympic rings with a post-race celebration.
  • How Much: Starting at $25
  • More Info

Thanksgiving Day Gobble Wobble 5K/10K/Fun Run

  • When: 7:45 a.m., Nov. 28
  • Where: Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
  • What: 9th annual 5K, 10K, and fun run
  • How Much: Starting at $25
  • More Info

Tryptophan Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K

  • When: 7:30 a.m., Nov. 28
  • Where: 405 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
  • What: 14th annual race on Big Creek Parkway
  • How Much: Starting at $70
  • More Info

MUST Ministries Gobble Jog

  • When: 7:30 a.m., Nov. 28
  • Where: Marietta Square, downtown Marietta
  • What: 10K and 5K timed races, as well as untimed 5K, 1K, and Tot Trot. Benefits MUST Ministries.
  • How Much: Starting at $40
  • More Info

Five Star Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K/10K/15K/Half Marathon

  • When: Nov. 28
  • Where: 3835 Johns Creek Parkway, Johns Creek
  • What: 5K, 10K, 15K, and half marathon
  • How Much: $25 on race day
  • More Info

Gainesville Turkey Trot 5K & 10K

  • When: 8:30 a.m., Nov. 28
  • Where: Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary, 12626 NW CR 231, Gainesville
  • What: Scenic 5K and 10K through fields and forests
  • How Much: Starting at $40
  • More Info

Rome Turkey Trot

  • When: 9 a.m., Nov. 28
  • Where: AdventHealth Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd., Rome
  • What: 5K USATF-certified race and a 3K family stroll
  • How Much: Starting at $30
  • More Info

Dahlonega Turkey Trot 5K & Fun Run

  • When: 8:30 a.m., Nov. 28
  • Where: Lumpkin County High School, 2001 Indian Drive, Dahlonega
  • What: 11th annual 5K and fun run
  • How Much: Starting at $40
  • More Info

Blue Ridge Turkey Trot

  • When: 8 a.m., Nov. 28
  • Where: Downtown Blue Ridge
  • What: Thanksgiving Day race/walk for all ages
  • How Much: Starting at $30
  • More Info

Oconee River Greenway Turkey Trot

  • When: 8 a.m., Nov. 28
  • Where: Oconee River Greenway, 420 E. Greene Street, Milledgeville
  • What: 1-mile fun run/walk or 5K race on the scenic Greenway
  • How Much: Starting at $15
  • More Info

West Georgia Turkey Trot

  • When: 9 a.m., Nov. 28
  • Where: Hobbs Farm Greenbelt Trailhead, Carrollton
  • What: 5K, 10K, and Gobble Wobble for kids. Benefits foster care programs.
  • How Much: Starting at $20
  • More Info