Thanksgiving Turkey Trots in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2024
article
ATLANTA - It's become a tradition for many serious and not-so-serious athletes and families to go for a run or walk prior to eating a big Thanksgiving meal. Many of these runs/walks often benefit worthy causes. Here's a list of runs and walks around metro Atlanta and North Georgia.
Acworth Turkey Chase
- When: 8 a.m., Nov. 23
- Where: Downtown Acworth
- What: Includes the Little Pilgrim Trot (2K walk) and a 5K run. This event is a qualifier for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.
- How Much: Starting at $10 for Little Pilgrim Trot, $20 for untimed fun run, $30 for timed run
- More Info
Early Bird Thanksgiving Turkey Trot
- When: 8 a.m., Nov. 23 (check-in begins at 6:30 a.m.)
- Where: 200 Chastain Meadows Court, Kennesaw
- What: 5K/10K/15K/Half Marathon
- How Much: $25 on race day
- More Info
Get Basted Turkey Trot
- When: 8 a.m., Nov. 24
- Where: North Forsyth Middle School, 3645 Coal Mountain Drive, Cumming
- What: 5K/10K/15K/Half Marathon
- How Much: $25 on race day
- More Info
Turkey Trot of McDonough
- When: 7 a.m., Nov. 28
- Where: Academy Sports & Outdoors, 198 South Point Blvd., McDonough
- What: 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K options
- How Much: Starting at $30
- More Info
Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon, 5K, Dash
- When: 7:45 a.m., Nov. 28
- Where: Center Parc Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta
- What: Half marathon, 5K, and 1-mile dash. Starts under Atlanta’s Olympic rings with a post-race celebration.
- How Much: Starting at $25
- More Info
Thanksgiving Day Gobble Wobble 5K/10K/Fun Run
- When: 7:45 a.m., Nov. 28
- Where: Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
- What: 9th annual 5K, 10K, and fun run
- How Much: Starting at $25
- More Info
Tryptophan Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K
- When: 7:30 a.m., Nov. 28
- Where: 405 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
- What: 14th annual race on Big Creek Parkway
- How Much: Starting at $70
- More Info
MUST Ministries Gobble Jog
- When: 7:30 a.m., Nov. 28
- Where: Marietta Square, downtown Marietta
- What: 10K and 5K timed races, as well as untimed 5K, 1K, and Tot Trot. Benefits MUST Ministries.
- How Much: Starting at $40
- More Info
Five Star Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K/10K/15K/Half Marathon
- When: Nov. 28
- Where: 3835 Johns Creek Parkway, Johns Creek
- What: 5K, 10K, 15K, and half marathon
- How Much: $25 on race day
- More Info
Gainesville Turkey Trot 5K & 10K
- When: 8:30 a.m., Nov. 28
- Where: Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary, 12626 NW CR 231, Gainesville
- What: Scenic 5K and 10K through fields and forests
- How Much: Starting at $40
- More Info
Rome Turkey Trot
- When: 9 a.m., Nov. 28
- Where: AdventHealth Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd., Rome
- What: 5K USATF-certified race and a 3K family stroll
- How Much: Starting at $30
- More Info
Dahlonega Turkey Trot 5K & Fun Run
- When: 8:30 a.m., Nov. 28
- Where: Lumpkin County High School, 2001 Indian Drive, Dahlonega
- What: 11th annual 5K and fun run
- How Much: Starting at $40
- More Info
Blue Ridge Turkey Trot
- When: 8 a.m., Nov. 28
- Where: Downtown Blue Ridge
- What: Thanksgiving Day race/walk for all ages
- How Much: Starting at $30
- More Info
Oconee River Greenway Turkey Trot
- When: 8 a.m., Nov. 28
- Where: Oconee River Greenway, 420 E. Greene Street, Milledgeville
- What: 1-mile fun run/walk or 5K race on the scenic Greenway
- How Much: Starting at $15
- More Info
West Georgia Turkey Trot
- When: 9 a.m., Nov. 28
- Where: Hobbs Farm Greenbelt Trailhead, Carrollton
- What: 5K, 10K, and Gobble Wobble for kids. Benefits foster care programs.
- How Much: Starting at $20
- More Info