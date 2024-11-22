Thanksgiving Turkey Trots in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2024

article

It's become a tradition for many serious and not-so-serious athletes and families to go for a run or walk prior to eating a big Thanksgiving meal. Many of these runs/walks often benefit worthy causes. Here's a list of runs and walks around metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

Acworth Turkey Chase

When : 8 a.m., Nov. 23

Where : Downtown Acworth

What : Includes the Little Pilgrim Trot (2K walk) and a 5K run. This event is a qualifier for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

How Much : Starting at $10 for Little Pilgrim Trot, $20 for untimed fun run, $30 for timed run

More Info

Early Bird Thanksgiving Turkey Trot

When : 8 a.m., Nov. 23 (check-in begins at 6:30 a.m.)

Where : 200 Chastain Meadows Court, Kennesaw

What : 5K/10K/15K/Half Marathon

How Much : $25 on race day

More Info

Get Basted Turkey Trot

When : 8 a.m., Nov. 24

Where : North Forsyth Middle School, 3645 Coal Mountain Drive, Cumming

What : 5K/10K/15K/Half Marathon

How Much : $25 on race day

More Info

Turkey Trot of McDonough

When : 7 a.m., Nov. 28

Where : Academy Sports & Outdoors, 198 South Point Blvd., McDonough

What : 1-mile fun run, 5K, and 10K options

How Much : Starting at $30

More Info

Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon, 5K, Dash

When : 7:45 a.m., Nov. 28

Where : Center Parc Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta

What : Half marathon, 5K, and 1-mile dash. Starts under Atlanta’s Olympic rings with a post-race celebration.

How Much : Starting at $25

More Info

Thanksgiving Day Gobble Wobble 5K/10K/Fun Run

When : 7:45 a.m., Nov. 28

Where : Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

What : 9th annual 5K, 10K, and fun run

How Much : Starting at $25

More Info

Tryptophan Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K

When : 7:30 a.m., Nov. 28

Where : 405 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming

What : 14th annual race on Big Creek Parkway

How Much : Starting at $70

More Info

MUST Ministries Gobble Jog

When : 7:30 a.m., Nov. 28

Where : Marietta Square, downtown Marietta

What : 10K and 5K timed races, as well as untimed 5K, 1K, and Tot Trot. Benefits MUST Ministries.

How Much : Starting at $40

More Info

Five Star Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K/10K/15K/Half Marathon

When : Nov. 28

Where : 3835 Johns Creek Parkway, Johns Creek

What : 5K, 10K, 15K, and half marathon

How Much : $25 on race day

More Info

Gainesville Turkey Trot 5K & 10K

When : 8:30 a.m., Nov. 28

Where : Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary, 12626 NW CR 231, Gainesville

What : Scenic 5K and 10K through fields and forests

How Much : Starting at $40

More Info

Rome Turkey Trot

When : 9 a.m., Nov. 28

Where : AdventHealth Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd., Rome

What : 5K USATF-certified race and a 3K family stroll

How Much : Starting at $30

More Info

Dahlonega Turkey Trot 5K & Fun Run

When : 8:30 a.m., Nov. 28

Where : Lumpkin County High School, 2001 Indian Drive, Dahlonega

What : 11th annual 5K and fun run

How Much : Starting at $40

More Info

Blue Ridge Turkey Trot

When : 8 a.m., Nov. 28

Where : Downtown Blue Ridge

What : Thanksgiving Day race/walk for all ages

How Much : Starting at $30

More Info

Oconee River Greenway Turkey Trot

When : 8 a.m., Nov. 28

Where : Oconee River Greenway, 420 E. Greene Street, Milledgeville

What : 1-mile fun run/walk or 5K race on the scenic Greenway

How Much : Starting at $15

More Info

West Georgia Turkey Trot