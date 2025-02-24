Rudy Giuliani's $148M defamation settlement 'fully satisfied'
Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor and attorney for President Donald Trump, has "fully satisfied" his $148-million judgment against him.
The judgment stems from a defamation lawsuit filed by two Fulton County Elections workers, Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman.
The backstory:
Giuliani, once known as "America's Mayor" for his leadership after 9/11, faced legal challenges after serving as President Trump's personal attorney. Following the 2020 election, Giuliani made false claims about the two Georgia election workers.
In January, he reached a settlement allowing him to keep his homes and World Series rings in exchange for unspecified compensation and a promise not to defame Freeman and Moss again. The agreement resolves all pending litigation and cancels a trial that was set to determine the ownership of his Florida condominium and rings. Giuliani stated that the settlement "does not involve an admission of liability or wrongdoing."
What we know:
According to a document filed in federal court on Feb. 21, a judge ruled that Giuliani had "fully satisfied" the judgment against him.
What we don't know:
It did not specify what terms he met to reach the settlement.
What's next:
This should end Giuliani's long legal saga in the case.
The Source: This article is based on documents filed in federal court in New York. Previous FOX 5 Atlanta articles were also used. This article is being reported out of Atlanta.