Rubio rallies Republicans for Loeffler and Perdue

The balance of power in the U.S. Senate lies in the hands of Georgia voters and the first big-name Republican politician headlined a rally Wednesday in support of Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), spoke to a packed house inside Cobb County Republican Party Headquarters in Marietta. He joined Loeffler and Perdue's wife, Bonnie, for the event.

"This is literally, you know, the showdown of all showdowns in terms of politics and what it means," Rubio told the crowd. "And we don't want to win one of them; we want to win both of them. We need to win both of them."

RELATED: Georgia runoff key dates: Georgians have until December 7 to register to vote

Neither Perdue nor Loeffler earned the 50% plus one margin that they needed to avoid a runoff. So, they will both be on the ballot in January, fighting to keep their seats from Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

"His entire life has prepared him for this moment and this fight," said Mrs. Perdue of her husband, David. "And we are all in just like you are."

Advertisement

The runoffs have drawn national attention from both parties and Rubio is likely just the first in a long string of well-known political figures who will visit Georgia in the next eight weeks.

"It's all gonna happen in Georgia," said Sen. Loeffler. "So we need you to sign up, volunteer, talk to 500 people about why this election matters for the future of our country. It's all on the line. All eyes in this country are on Georgia. We are gonna save the country."

RELATED: Recount laws in Georgia: Who pays for a recount

After reports from the rally started circulating on the internet, Ossoff's campaign quickly denounced the lack of COVID-19 precautions.

“We’re in the midst of a worsening public health crisis that deserves all of our attention to stop the spread. For the Perdue campaign to hold this indoor event without mandating masks or social distancing is incredibly dangerous. Protecting each other from this virus is not partisan — it’s American. We all need to put politics aside and put public health first," said Jake Best, Ossoff campaign spokesman and press secretary.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage