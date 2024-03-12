Residents escape burning home in DeKalb County

article

Crews put out a house fire in DeKalb County early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the fire broke out at around 3 a.m. at a home on the 800 block of Rowland Street in Clarkston.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found heavy flames shooting out of the side of the house.

Thankfully, officials say everyone who lived in the home made it out of the burning building without any injuries.

Investigators believe the fire started in the chimney due to a faulty fireplace.