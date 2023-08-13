Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Upson County, Lamar County
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Heat Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County

Man drowns in Sandy Springs pond off of Roswell Drive

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Sandy Springs
FOX 5 Atlanta

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A man reportedly drowned in a neighborhood pond just off of Roswell Drive in Sandy Springs on Sunday, according to police.

The body of water sits in front of an apartment complex called The Whitney.

The victim's body was taken to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

His name has not been released, but Sandy Springs police have confirmed he was an adult Hispanic male.

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.