Man drowns in Sandy Springs pond off of Roswell Drive

A man reportedly drowned in a neighborhood pond just off of Roswell Drive in Sandy Springs on Sunday, according to police.

The body of water sits in front of an apartment complex called The Whitney.

The victim's body was taken to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

His name has not been released, but Sandy Springs police have confirmed he was an adult Hispanic male.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.