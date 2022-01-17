Expand / Collapse search
Roswell restaurant serves up a second helping of gratitude

By
Published 
Roswell
FOX 5 Atlanta

Roswell restaurant serves up a second helping of gratitude

As COVID-19 cases skyrocket across Georgia, a Roswell restaurant is re-launching its efforts to make sure medical workers feel both nourished and appreciated.

ROSWELL, Ga. - Back when the pandemic first began, we covered a lot of stories about restaurants and organizations donating meals to frontline workers. Now, as COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the state, a Roswell restaurant is re-launching its efforts to make sure medical workers feel both nourished and appreciated.

Big Oak Tavern in Roswell first created its Hero Meals program in 2020, vowing to help feed those working to protect others during the pandemic. 

"For us, it was, ‘What can we do for the community?’ So, we launched this campaign called Hero Meals. And the Hero Meals are actually designed to say ‘thank you’ to the frontline heroes," owner-chef Nate Armstrong said. 

Now, nearly two years later, Armstrong and his team are doing it all over again, aiming to prepare and deliver up to 30,000 meals over the next six months. Armstrong says this time around, he’s focused on feeding those at testing and vaccination sites — workers he says are sometimes left in the shadows of large hospitals.

"Those are the people that, you know, they need to feel appreciated," he says. "And we want to give them the opportunity to say, 'Man, someone cares about me.'"

For more information on Big Oak Tavern or to donate to the Hero Meals initiative, click here.

