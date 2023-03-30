Repossessed car slams into Roswell home

A Roswell man says a tow truck driver first repossessed his car, and then it later somehow got loose, crashing into the front of his home.

"We were among the many Americans that were living check-to-check," Benjamin Paul said.

No one is exempt to hard times, but a car crashing through Benjamin Paul’s Roswell living room is especially hard.

"The tow truck driver comes to the house and I see him backing up the driveway. I haven’t made my payment on the car, so I figured it was a repossession," Paul said.

Paul says he fell behind on his car payments.

He tried to call the loan company to make arrangements, but it was too late.

"So, when I come back out, the people on the phone asked if he had hooked the vehicle, and I said ‘yes.’ So, the people on the phone said we have to cancel what we are doing because he has already repossessed the vehicle," Paul said.

That should have been the end of it.

"He takes the car, and I went inside and downstairs. Seconds after getting downstairs, I hear a boom. A really loud sound. Glass shattering, but what I mostly hear is screaming. My daughters are screaming, and my wife is screaming," Paul said.

Image 1 of 18 ▼ A Roswell man says his repossessed car somehow got away from the tow truck driver, crashing into his home. (Supplied)

Broken glass, walls destroyed, and chaos as the car sits in his living room.

"We have a one-year-old, and she just started walking, and was in the living room at the time. The way that the car came into the living room, it pushed all our furniture, and stuff in the living room. It got close to her, but didn’t hit her," Paul said.

Paul says the home is uninhabitable and is at risk of collapsing.

He says has not heard anything from Dismuke Recovery, located in Lawrenceville, since the incident on March 22.

"They said they were reaching out to their insurance company, and that’s all that we got from the tow company," Paul said.

Paul says the focus is for a new car for his wife and four kids.

"That could have been any one of us that got hurt, and we thank God that wasn’t the case and the house took the impact," Paul said.

FOX 5 reached out to Dismuke Recovery, but they have yet to give a statement on the incident.

Paul and his family are staying in a hotel as they figure out what’s next.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help them get back on their feet.