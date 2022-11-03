Roswell preschool students return to classrooms after evacuation for reported bomb threat, police say

Police in Roswell said investigators found nothing concerning at a preschool on Thursday morning after responding to a report of a bomb threat.

At around 10 a.m., police said students were returning to classrooms and parents are free to come to the school. Police are now investigating who is responsible for the threat.

Police said officers and the Roswell Fire Department went to the Goddard School on Holcomb Bridge Road to investigate.

Students were safely evacuated before the Explosive Ordnance Detection canine team swept the building.

Police shut down Holcomb Bridge Road in both directions while law enforcement personnel investigate.

