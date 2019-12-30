Roswell police thwart early morning crime spree, arrest man after brief chase

Police in Roswell said they arrested a man early Monday morning after a crime spree.

Loubens Jeanpierre, 33, of Roswell, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, battery, robbery by intimidation, fleeing and attempting to elude, and drug possession.

It started around 3:30 a.m. Monday at the Shell gas station at 1100 Holcomb Bridge Road. Roswell police said Jeanpierre roughed up the clerk as he robbed the convenience store.

Police said Jeanpierre then fled less than a mile east on Holcomb Bridge Road, just across Georgia 400. Police said he robbed the Comfort Inn located 1500 Market Blvd. of cash.

Police said this time as Jeanpierre left the scene, a police sergeant spotted his vehicle and saw him change clothes in a parking lot behind a building.

Once Jeanpierre spotted the officer, he got into his vehicle and sped away through the parking lot of the PGA Store located at 1005 Holcomb Woods Parkway and drove up a large embankment.

He then ditched the car and police said he ran in an attempt to hide, but K-9 officers were able to track him to some nearby bushes.

Police said they were able to return the cash that was stolen.

Advertisement

It was not clear if Jeanpierre has retained legal counsel or when his next court appearance is scheduled.