Roswell police investigating shooting after victim turns up at precinct

Roswell police officers at the precinct at 4400 Lower Roswell Road, which is near Johnson Ferry Road, were alerted to a shooting that had occurred at another location shortly before midnight July 21.

The injured person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Roswell police told FOX 5 Atlanta they do not have details about the person's injuries at this time. Additionally, they did not provide any information about the victim or the possible suspect. However, they said there is no "perceived danger" to the public.

Their Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.