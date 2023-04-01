Teen driver leaves two 70-year-old women in critical condition after Roswell hit-and-run

Two women in their seventies were found on the side of a road in Roswell in critical condition. Through an investigation, police determined they had been hit by a teen driver who left them to fend for themselves.

Police were called to the scene in the 2400 block of the Roxburgh subdivision around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. A passerby who discovered the suffering women called 911.

Investigators said the two women were walking down the road that early morning when a passing car struck them and kept going.

Crash evidence left at the scene, as well as license plate readers in the area helped investigators narrow down the suspect and his car.

Gerardo Ordaz, 17, was driving a white 1996 Honda Civic when he collided with the victims. He was taken into custody the same day without incident.

Ordaz is facing two hit-and-run charges, as well as two counts of serious injury by vehicle, driver failure to exercise due care and driving while unlicensed.

The teen was booked at Fulton County Jail.

The two women are recovering from fatal injuries in a local hospital.