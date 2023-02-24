Man surrenders after brief SWAT standoff, shooting at Roswell home

A man surrendered after a brief SWAT standoff at a Roswell home on Friday after that police say stem from a shooting.

Officers were called out around 2:22 p.m. to a home near the corner of Grove Way and Forest Street after receiving a 911 call about a shooting.

Roswell police say officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the front lawn.

"So, it’s not really clear how he got outside or who potentially brought him outside," said Roswell Police Sgt. Thomas Robinson.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and thigh. He is expected to survive his injuries.

"At that time, they started to address the suspected gunman, who went back inside the residence and barricaded himself inside," said Sgt. Robinson. "And he refused officers’ commands to come out and surrender."

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Roswell police say officers were involved in a SWAT standoff after finding a man shot in front of a home on Feb. 24, 2023. (FOX 5)

Sgt. Robinson said his mother was also inside the home. The SWAT team was called out and a brief standoff followed.

Just after 5 p.m., the man surrendered to authorities. Sgt. Robinson said officers were forced to use a Taser on him.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

The man’s mother was also transported to the hospital for a hand injury.

Investigators say the man and his mother live at the home. They believe the incident started over a domestic dispute.

The incident remains under investigation and charges are pending.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.